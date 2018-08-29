German stocks - Factors to watch on August 29

FRANKFURT, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

AUTOS - VOLKSWAGEN DAIMLER

A proposed U.S.-Mexico trade deal would allow President Donald Trump to impose punitive tariffs of up to 25 percent on imports of Mexican-made cars, sport utility vehicles and auto parts above certain volumes, auto executives and sources said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

U.S. cable and satellite TV providers Altice USA Inc and Dish Network Corp have urged U.S. regulators not to approve the planned merger between T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp in its current form, according to filings published on Tuesday.

RTL GROUP

The European broadcasting group is due to report second-quarter results.

AROUNDTOWN SA

Aroundtown said net profit rose 25 percent in the first half compared to the previous year to 970 million euros.

BERTRANDT AG

Bertrandt AG says earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 23.9 percent to 43.35 million euros in the first three months of its fiscal year.

TELE COLUMBUS AG

Tele Columbus AG sees full-year 2018 normalised core profit of at least 235 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 5.12 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German market research group GfK publishes its August analysis at 0600 GMT.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Caroline Copley)