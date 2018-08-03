German stocks - Factors to watch on August 3

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ALLIANZ

The insurer said on Friday that net profit fell 5 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier but confirmed it was on track to meet its 2018 profit target.

MUNICH RE

Chief Executive Joachim Wenning told business daily Handelsblatt he sees limited benefits from cooperations with internet giants such as Amazon, Facebook and Google.

VOLKSWAGEN

H1 results due from premium unit Audi.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Munich prosecutors are investigating short-seller Viceroy Research for a possible onslaught on the broadcaster’s shares, Boersen-Zeitung reported, adding that financial regulator BaFin is pressing charges in respect of market manipulation.

S&T

Q2 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 5.17 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final Markit PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen flat at 54.4, composite PMI unchanged at 55.2.

DIARIES

