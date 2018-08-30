German stocks - Factors to watch on August 30

FRANKFURT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
German finance minister, head of regulator BaFin and others to speak at banking conference in Frankfurt.
DSW (Germany’s leading association for private investors) and attorneys at Nieding + Barth as well as Hausfeld Rechtsanwaelte LLP have combined forces with MyRight to create a “no win no fee” system which allows owners of VW diesel vehicles to sue the manufacturer, German paper Die Welt said.
Q2 results due.
Q2 results due.
Q2 results due. Preliminary figures already published on Aug. 28.
Q2 results due.
CEO Claudio Albrecht is leaving Stada for good and will not take up a non-executive role, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.
Chief Executive Gregory Ellis has asked to resign early, for personal reasons, the company said. Whether agreement will be reached is open at this stage.
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.
Time: 5.03 GMT.
German July import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen unchanged m/m, +5.2 pct y/y.
German August unemployment numbers due at 0755 GMT. Seasonally adjusted change seen at -8K, unemployment rate at 5.2 pct.
German preliminary August inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen at 0.1 pct m/m, 2.0 pct y/y, HICP +0.1 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y. Regional inflation data due from several German states earlier in the day.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Germany newsroom)