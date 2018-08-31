German stocks - Factors to watch on August 31

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

The Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it was giving Deutsche Bank four other financial institutions an additional year to submit “living wills” detailing how they could be safely dissolved in a crisis.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Mobile phone operators will not be required to cover all of Germany when rolling out fifth-generation services over the next decade, according to documents from the country’s network agency that lay out terms for a planned 5G auction.

VONOVIA

Germany’s biggest residential property company, raised its outlook for the second time in less than four months on Friday, boosted by its recent takeover of Sweden’s Victoria Park.

FIELMANN

Q2 earnings call due.

ISRA VISION

9M results due.

TELE COLUMBUS

The group said its first-half net loss widened to 31.3 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July Retail Sales data due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 0.0 m/m.

