German stocks - Factors to watch on August 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky’s investment vehicle said on Monday it would not raise its 5.8 billion euro bid for Metro, after failing to convince two of the German retailer’s top shareholders of the deal.

Unlisted automotive supplier Bosch expects sales to stagnate this year, its chief executive told a German newspaper, blaming the worsening outlook in the car industry that has also hurt the company’s rivals.

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn is eyeing Amsterdam for an initial public offering of its British unit Arriva, Bloomberg reported.

H1 results due

Q2 results due

Q2 results due

Q2 results due

Q2 results due

H1 results due

Q1 results

H1 results due

H1 results due

H1 results due

H1 results due

H1 results due

Dow Jones -2.9%, S&P 500 -3%, Nasdaq -3.5% at close.

Nikkei -0.8%, Shanghai stocks -2.4%.

Time: 4:50 GMT

June industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 0.5% m/m.

