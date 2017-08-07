German stocks - Factors to watch on August 7

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0646 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CARMAKERS

BMW indicated up 0.1 pct

Daimler indicated up 0.3 pct

Volkswagen indicated down 0.4 pct

BMW has told its top managers that regulators probing reports of collusion among German carmakers will find the allegations hard to justify, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Separately, foreign carmakers should contribute to a proposed German fund set up to improve urban transport infrastructure, BMW CEO Harald Krueger has told a German newspaper, only days after a deal was reached to cut pollution and avert a ban on diesel engines.

In addition, the government of Germany’s Lower Saxony, which holds a fifth of Volkswagen’s voting rights, on Sunday denied a newspaper report that its premier softened speeches critical of the carmaker in the diesel emissions scandal at the company’s request.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated down 0.1 pct

Fresenius Medical Care has agreed to buy U.S. home dialysis device maker NxStage for around $2 billion in cash.

LINDE

Indicated up 0.1 pct

The company has set up Linde Intermediate Holding AG, an interim holding that could help dominate the German business of the entity that will emerge from the proposed merger of Linde and Praxair, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

Airline Lufthansa said on Friday it had changed its flight routes to Japan because of North Korean missile tests.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated down 0.4 pct

Volkswagen AG executive Oliver Schmidt pleaded guilty to misleading U.S. regulators and violating clean air laws for his involvement in a massive diesel emissions scandal that has cost the German automaker as much as $25 billion.

Separately, Volkswagen is looking to loss-making startup Tesla for inspiration on how to improve its core business, the VW brand’s chief executive Herbert Diess said in an interview published on VW’s website.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated up 1.3 pct

Carl Zeiss Meditec reported a 20 percent rise in operating profit for the first nine months of the year and an 8 percent increase in sales, driven by strong Chinese demand and its laser systems for refractive vision correction.

XING

Indicated up 1 pct

Xing signed up a million new members in the first half of the year, taking its total membership to 13.2 million.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated up 2.6 pct

ElringKlinger said first-half EBIT rose 12 percent to 76 million euros.

HYPOPORT

Indicated up 0.2 pct

Hypoport said first-half EBIT rose 20 percent to 13 million euros.

SGL GROUP

Indicated up 2.8 pct

Germany’s SGL Group could acquire BMW’s stake in a joint venture for the production of carbon fibre, the company’s chief executive has told a German weekly.

ANALYST VIEWS

WACKER CHEMIE - UBS raises to “neutral” from “sell”

EVOTEC - Deutsche Bank raises to “buy” from “hold”

GEA GROUP - Berenberg raises to “hold” from “sell”

VAPIANO - Berenberg starts with “buy”

VOLKSWAGEN - Jefferies cuts to “hold” from “buy”

ADIDAS - Deutsche Bank cuts to “hold” from “buy”

DEUTZ - HSBC raises to “buy” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 6.49 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June industrial output fell 1.1 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8419 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Christoph Steitz and Georgina Prodhan)