German stocks - Factors to watch on August 7

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Berlin wants to be able to intervene in investments and takeovers if an investor outside the European Union acquires a shareholding of at least 15 percent in a German company, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Q2 results due. Organic sales growth seen at 7.5 percent, up from 6.5 percent in the previous quarter. Poll:
Q2 results due. Net profit seen at 227 million euros ($262 million) compared with year-earlier loss 637 million. Poll:
Daimler has given up plans to expand in Iran due to U.S. sanctions, according to Stuttgarter Zeitung.
Q2 results due. EBIT seen at 762 million euros, down 9 percent. Poll:
U.S. antitrust enforcers are in the early stages of reviewing T-Mobile US Inc’s plan to buy Sprint Corp for $26 billion, and have reached no conclusions on how many wireless carriers the country needs, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Utility EnBW is currently not planning to sell its coal-fired power plants, its chief executive told a newspaper.
The planemaker said it won 269 gross aircraft orders between January and July.
Q2 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 40 percent at 368 million euros. Poll:
Separately, Chief Operating Officer Eckhardt Ruemmler said the company aims to build a new gas-fired power plant in Gelsenkirchen by the end of 2022, investing a low three-digit million euro sum, according to an interview in WAZ.
Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen at 94.7 million euros, up 16 percent. Poll:
The online fashion retailer plans to buy back own shares for up to 90 million euros to fund a long-term executive compensation programme.
Q2 results due.
The real estate firm has raised its full-year guidance for sales and operating profit after posting higher first-half earnings.
Q3 results due.
Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 36 percent at 24 million euros. Poll:
Q2 results due.
Q1 results due. EBIT loss seen narrowing to almost break-even.
Operating profit more than doubled in the first six months and the real estate company affirmed its improved guidance.
Q2 results due.
The purchase of drive-by-wire technology from Paravan GmbH will speed up Schaeffler’s self-driving car plans by years, executive Matthias Zink told business daily Handelsblatt.
Q2 results due.
Q2 results due.
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.4 pct.
Time: 4.54 GMT.
German June industrial output due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.5 pct m/m.
German trade balance due at 0600 GMT. Seen flat at 20.3 bln euros, with exports -0.4 pct, imports +0.2 pct.
