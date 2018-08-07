German stocks - Factors to watch on August 7

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

M&A GERMANY

Berlin wants to be able to intervene in investments and takeovers if an investor outside the European Union acquires a shareholding of at least 15 percent in a German company, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

BEIERSDORF

Q2 results due. Organic sales growth seen at 7.5 percent, up from 6.5 percent in the previous quarter. Poll:

COMMERZBANK

Q2 results due. Net profit seen at 227 million euros ($262 million) compared with year-earlier loss 637 million. Poll:

DAIMLER

Daimler has given up plans to expand in Iran due to U.S. sanctions, according to Stuttgarter Zeitung.

DEUTSCHE POST

Q2 results due. EBIT seen at 762 million euros, down 9 percent. Poll:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

U.S. antitrust enforcers are in the early stages of reviewing T-Mobile US Inc’s plan to buy Sprint Corp for $26 billion, and have reached no conclusions on how many wireless carriers the country needs, according to a source familiar with the situation.

RWE

Utility EnBW is currently not planning to sell its coal-fired power plants, its chief executive told a newspaper.

AIRBUS

The planemaker said it won 269 gross aircraft orders between January and July.

UNIPER

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 40 percent at 368 million euros. Poll:

Separately, Chief Operating Officer Eckhardt Ruemmler said the company aims to build a new gas-fired power plant in Gelsenkirchen by the end of 2022, investing a low three-digit million euro sum, according to an interview in WAZ.

ZALANDO

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen at 94.7 million euros, up 16 percent. Poll:

The online fashion retailer plans to buy back own shares for up to 90 million euros to fund a long-term executive compensation programme.

MEDIGENE

Q2 results due.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

The real estate firm has raised its full-year guidance for sales and operating profit after posting higher first-half earnings.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Q3 results due.

ELRINGKLINGER

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 36 percent at 24 million euros. Poll:

GRAMMER

Q2 results due.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Q1 results due. EBIT loss seen narrowing to almost break-even.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Operating profit more than doubled in the first six months and the real estate company affirmed its improved guidance.

SCHAEFFLER

Q2 results due.

The purchase of drive-by-wire technology from Paravan GmbH will speed up Schaeffler’s self-driving car plans by years, executive Matthias Zink told business daily Handelsblatt.

SGL GROUP

Q2 results due.

WACKER NEUSON

Q2 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.4 pct.

Time: 4.54 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June industrial output due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.5 pct m/m.

German trade balance due at 0600 GMT. Seen flat at 20.3 bln euros, with exports -0.4 pct, imports +0.2 pct.

