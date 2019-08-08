German stocks - Factors to watch on August 8

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
The company said that Donatus Kaufmann, executive board member responsible for legal and compliance, as well as North America and Western Europe, will leave the company effective Sept. 30.
Q3 results due. EBIT seen at 262.86 million euros. Poll:
Bayer AG and U.S. drug firm Elanco Animal Health aim to reach an agreement to combine their pet-health businesses as soon as next week, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Q2 results due. EBIT seen at 650.6 million euros. Poll:
Q2 results due. Net profit seen at 1.37 billion euros. Poll:
Q2 results due. EBITDA seen at 1.11 billion euros. Poll:
Q3 results due
Q2 results due. EBIT seen at 528.4 million euros. Poll:
The biggest shareholder in Osram, Allianz Global Investors, has rejected a 3.4 billion euro takeover offer from private equity firms Bain and Carlyle, saying the shares were worth more.
TAG Immobilien
Dow Jones -0.1%, S&P 500 +0.1%, Nasdaq +0.4% at close.
Nikkei +0.5%, Shanghai stocks +0.9%.
