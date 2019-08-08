German stocks - Factors to watch on August 8

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

THYSSENKRUPP

The company said that Donatus Kaufmann, executive board member responsible for legal and compliance, as well as North America and Western Europe, will leave the company effective Sept. 30.

Q3 results due. EBIT seen at 262.86 million euros. Poll:

BAYER

Bayer AG and U.S. drug firm Elanco Animal Health aim to reach an agreement to combine their pet-health businesses as soon as next week, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

ADIDAS

Q2 results due. EBIT seen at 650.6 million euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Q2 results due. Net profit seen at 1.37 billion euros. Poll:

MERCK KGAA

Q2 results due. EBITDA seen at 1.11 billion euros. Poll:

AURUBIS

Q3 results due

HANNOVER RUECK

Q2 results due. EBIT seen at 528.4 million euros. Poll:

OSRAM LICHT

The biggest shareholder in Osram, Allianz Global Investors, has rejected a 3.4 billion euro takeover offer from private equity firms Bain and Carlyle, saying the shares were worth more.

SYMRISE

H1 results due

TAG Immobilien

H1 results due

UNIPER

Q2 results due

BAYWA

H1 results due

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Q2 results due

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Q3 results due

DRAEGERWERK

H1 results due

JENOPTIK

H1 results due

JUNGHEINRICH

Q2 results due

RATIONAL AG

H1 results due

SAF HOLLAND

H1 results due

SMA SOLAR

H1 results due

STROEER

H1 results due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1%, S&P 500 +0.1%, Nasdaq +0.4% at close.

Nikkei +0.5%, Shanghai stocks +0.9%.

Time: 4:51 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)