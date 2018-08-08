German stocks - Factors to watch on August 8

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BMW

The luxury carmaker is recalling about 324,000 diesel vehicles in Europe to fix a technical fault that has caused engine fires in South Korea, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) cited the company as saying. The company confirmed in a press statement that it has decided to carry out a technical campaign.

E.ON

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 12 pct at 1.1 billion euros ($1.27 billion). Poll:

MUNICH RE

Q2 results due. Net profit seen down 5.8 pct, at 687 million euros. Poll:

VOLKSWAGEN

MAN Trucks is exit the Indian market and has put its Pithampur plant up for sale, the Economic Times reported.

BRENNTAG

Q2 results due. EBIT seen up 5 pct, with sales revenue up 4 pct at 3.1 billion euros. Poll:

FRAPORT

Q2 results due. The airport operator on Monday said it expects to exceed its guidance for 2018 after selling its stake in Flughafen Hannover-Langenhagen GmbH for a price of 109.2 million euros.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP - CFRA raises to “Buy” from “Hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 4.51 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

