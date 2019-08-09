German stocks - Factors to watch on August 9

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

COMMERZBANK

The German government, which is a major shareholder in Commerzbank, is evaluating strategic perspectives for the lender and is seeking external consulting on its stake, financial daily Boersen-Zeitung reported.

FREENET

The company confirmed its full-year guidance, posting a 10.5% rise in first-half EBITDA earnings of 215.5 million euros.

AURUBIS

Europe’s largest copper producer is aiming to expand overseas and is considering takeovers, CEO Roland Harings told Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

9M results due. The company already reported preliminary figures in July.

HELLA

Fiscal Q4 results due. The automotive supplier in July posted preliminary figures for its fiscal year 2018/2019.

INNOGY

H1 results due

LEG Immobilien

Q2 results due

BECHTLE

H1 results due

DR HOENLE

Fiscal Q3 results due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4%, S&P 500 +1.9%, Nasdaq +2.2% at close.

Nikkei +0.6%, Shanghai stocks -0.4%.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

June trade data due at 0600 GMT. Exports seen -0.1% m/m imports +0.3% m/m, trade surplus at 18.6 bln eur

