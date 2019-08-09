German stocks - Factors to watch on August 9

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
The German government, which is a major shareholder in Commerzbank, is evaluating strategic perspectives for the lender and is seeking external consulting on its stake, financial daily Boersen-Zeitung reported.
The company confirmed its full-year guidance, posting a 10.5% rise in first-half EBITDA earnings of 215.5 million euros.
Europe’s largest copper producer is aiming to expand overseas and is considering takeovers, CEO Roland Harings told Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper.
9M results due. The company already reported preliminary figures in July.
Fiscal Q4 results due. The automotive supplier in July posted preliminary figures for its fiscal year 2018/2019.
H1 results due
LEG Immobilien
Q2 results due
H1 results due
Fiscal Q3 results due
Dow Jones +1.4%, S&P 500 +1.9%, Nasdaq +2.2% at close.
Nikkei +0.6%, Shanghai stocks -0.4%.
Time: 4:41 GMT
June trade data due at 0600 GMT. Exports seen -0.1% m/m imports +0.3% m/m, trade surplus at 18.6 bln eur
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)