German stocks - Factors to watch on August 9

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
Germany’s second-largest energy group posted forecast-beating first-half results on Wednesday, due to higher margins at its key network business, which some investors have argued should be spun off.
Indicated 0.8 pct lower
Monthly traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
Indicated 1.5 pct lower
The reinsurance group posted a net profit of 733 million euros ($860 million) in the second quarter and said it was on track to meet its profit target for the year.
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
Volkswagen’s top labour representative has urged the carmaker’s management board to assign a new vehicle model to Germany to boost flagging capacity utilization or risk missing hard-fought productivity goals.
Indicated 2.6 pct lower
The company said it expected 2017 operating EBITDA pre one-offs to rise to 820-850 mln eur as it reported Q2 results. Poll:
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
Full Q2 results due. The group reported preliminary results and raised its profit guidance on July 27.
No indication available
The group confirmed its raised its sales forcast for 2017 after reporting full Q2 results.
Indicated 0.7 pct lower
The flavours and fragrance maker lifted its profitability target for the full year after sales growth in the first half beat the industry average.
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
Freenet said Q2 EBITDA rose 4 percent to 108.4 million euros, beating forecast expectations of a 2 percent fall to 103 million euros.
Indicated 5.1 pct lower
Said it expects an strong second half of the year as it reported Q2 results.
Indicated 1 pct lower
Confirmed its 2017 outlook after reporting Q2 results.
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
Q2 results, confirmed 2017 guidance.
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
Confirmed its guidance for the full year after reporting a 46 percent rise in operating income to 35.1 million euros and plans to buy back approximately 2.49 pct of company’s registered share capital for between 15.90-17.40 eur a share.
No indication available
Q2 results.
SGL Carbon
Indicated 4.1 pct higher
Expects to book a profit of 130 million euros from sale of its cathodes, furnace linings and carbon electrodes business to Triton.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
EVONIK - JP Morgan cuts to “Underweight” from “Neutral”
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
Time: 6.18 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8462 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Victoria Bryan)