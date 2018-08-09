German stocks - Factors to watch on August 9

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Q2 results due. Operating profit seen up 9 percent at 551 million euros ($639.27 million). Poll:
Brazil-based agrochemical companies plan to appeal a ruling suspending the use of best-selling weed killer glyphosate in one of the world’s largest grain producing nations, an industry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Q2 results due.
Monthly traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
Q2 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 10 percent, core net income down 14 percent. Poll:
Q3 results due. The group cut its earnings forecast on July 31, with adjusted operating profit in the fiscal year now seen at around 1.8 billion euros.
Q3 results due. Adjusted pretax profit seen down 10 pct, at 84.1 million euros. Poll:
Q2 results due. EBIT seen down 11 percent, net profit down 14 percent. Poll:
Q2 results due. Net profit seen down 3 percent. Poll:
Bosnian investor Hastor has tendered its 19 percent stake to the Wang family behind Chinese car parts maker Ningbo Jifeng .
Q2 results due.
Q2 results due. Funds from operations I seen up 15 percent. Poll:
Q2 results due. EBITDA seen up 30 percent, net results up 70 percents. Poll:
Q2 results due. The company said on June 18 it sees a slight increase in its EBITDA for the next five years after signing an agreement to integrate Sanofi’s infectious diseases unit.
The telecoms firm said Q2 EBITDA rose 9 percent, and it confirmed its 2018 outlook.
Q2 results due. EBIT and net profit seen up 21 percent. Poll:
Q2 results due.
Q2 results due.
Q2 results due.
Q2 results due. EBIT seen up 18 percent, net profit seen up 20 percent. Poll:
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.8 pct.
Time: 4.52 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
