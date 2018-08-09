German stocks - Factors to watch on August 9

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ADIDAS

Q2 results due. Operating profit seen up 9 percent at 551 million euros ($639.27 million). Poll:

BAYER

Brazil-based agrochemical companies plan to appeal a ruling suspending the use of best-selling weed killer glyphosate in one of the world’s largest grain producing nations, an industry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Q2 results due.

LUFTHANSA

Monthly traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

MERCK

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 10 percent, core net income down 14 percent. Poll:

THYSSENKRUPP

Q3 results due. The group cut its earnings forecast on July 31, with adjusted operating profit in the fiscal year now seen at around 1.8 billion euros.

AURUBIS

Q3 results due. Adjusted pretax profit seen down 10 pct, at 84.1 million euros. Poll:

DUERR

Q2 results due. EBIT seen down 11 percent, net profit down 14 percent. Poll:

HANNOVER RE

Q2 results due. Net profit seen down 3 percent. Poll:

GRAMMER

Bosnian investor Hastor has tendered its 19 percent stake to the Wang family behind Chinese car parts maker Ningbo Jifeng .

STROEER

Q2 results due.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Q2 results due. Funds from operations I seen up 15 percent. Poll:

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Q2 results due. EBITDA seen up 30 percent, net results up 70 percents. Poll:

EVOTEC

Q2 results due. The company said on June 18 it sees a slight increase in its EBITDA for the next five years after signing an agreement to integrate Sanofi’s infectious diseases unit.

FREENET

The telecoms firm said Q2 EBITDA rose 9 percent, and it confirmed its 2018 outlook.

JENOPTIK

Q2 results due. EBIT and net profit seen up 21 percent. Poll:

SLM

Q2 results due.

CEWE

Q2 results due.

HAMBORNER REIT

Q2 results due.

RATIONAL

Q2 results due. EBIT seen up 18 percent, net profit seen up 20 percent. Poll:

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.8 pct.

Time: 4.52 GMT.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8619 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Maria Sheahan and Tassilo Hummel)