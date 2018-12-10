German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 10

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

DEUTSCHE BAHN

Germany’s long-distance rail traffic came to a halt on Monday morning, operator Deutsche Bahn said, as workers staged a four-hour nationwide strike to step up pressure in a pay dispute.

BAYER

Activist investor Elliott has taken a position in the company, adding to the slew of investments the fund has made in German companies, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

BASF

The chemicals group slashed its forecast for 2018 profits, saying the decline was mainly due to its chemicals segment while low water levels on the Rhine and weak automotive demand especially in China were also to blame.

BMW

The company said Alejandro Vukotich will be the new head of its driver assistance and autonomous driving development department from January 2019.

CONTINENTAL

The car parts maker is considering acquiring software makers after the flotation of its Powertrain unit expected in the second half of 2019, its Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer told Boersen-Zeitung.

DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK

The German government is ready to orchestrate a merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to ensure that Europe’s largest economy has at least one lender capable of backing its companies abroad, Focus magazine reported.

DEUTSCHE POST

The postal group expects the German regulator to decide on the company’s planned price increases in the first quarter, Chief Executive Frank Appel told Welt am Sonntag.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp and India’s Tata Steel are close to deciding who will lead their planned European steel joint venture, four people familiar with the matter said.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker has denied allegations that Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch knew about emissions test cheating almost three months before U.S. authorities made it public in September 2015. Bild am Sonntag reported that Poetsch learned about the.

RHEINMETALL

The tank maker and auto supplier aims to take a majority stake in Franco-German KMW + Nexter Defence Systems (KNDS), Welt am Sonntag reported.

AIRBUS

Airbus has left itself a slightly less challenging task on deliveries for the final weeks of the year than 2017’s record surge in December, but only after trimming the target with its most recent results, company data showed.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FRESENIUS - Morgan Stanley cuts to “equal-weight” from “overweight”

