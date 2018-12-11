German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 11

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Germany’s engineering association VDMA due to hold its annual news conference in Frankfurt.
Chief Executive Werner Baumann said on Monday he has not had any contact with Elliott Management, following a Reuters report which said the U.S.-based activist investor had taken a position in the German pharmaceuticals giant.
Monthly traffic figure due at 1200 GMT.
Deutsche Bank is hiring for its equities and private equity advisory businesses in the U.S., the Financial Times said on Tuesday, citing two senior executives.
Annual financial report due.
The company said Chief Executive Juergen Schachler will leave at the end of June 2019 when his contract expires.
Cimic Group companies UGL and CPB Contractors have been selected by Taswater as preferred contractor to deliver a capital works program, the company said on Monday.
Linde on Monday said shareholders will be offered an extra 1.22 euros to help complete a merger with U.S. rival Praxair, raising a squeeze-out offer to 189.46 euros per share.
Hornbach Holding said late on Monday its adjusted EBIT fell around 31 percent to just under 20 million euros in the third quarter. At subgroup Hornbach Baumarkt, adjusted EBIT dropped by 67 percent to just under 4 million euros.
COVESTRO AG - Morgan Stanley raises to “overweight” from “equal-weight”
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 5:54 GMT.
German ZEW sentiment for December due at 1000 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at -25 points vs -24.1, Current Conditions at 55.8 vs 58.2.
