German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 11

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

ENGINEERING

Germany’s engineering association VDMA due to hold its annual news conference in Frankfurt.

BAYER

Chief Executive Werner Baumann said on Monday he has not had any contact with Elliott Management, following a Reuters report which said the U.S.-based activist investor had taken a position in the German pharmaceuticals giant.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Monthly traffic figure due at 1200 GMT.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank is hiring for its equities and private equity advisory businesses in the U.S., the Financial Times said on Tuesday, citing two senior executives.

AURUBIS

Annual financial report due.

The company said Chief Executive Juergen Schachler will leave at the end of June 2019 when his contract expires.

HOCHTIEF

Cimic Group companies UGL and CPB Contractors have been selected by Taswater as preferred contractor to deliver a capital works program, the company said on Monday.

LINDE

Linde on Monday said shareholders will be offered an extra 1.22 euros to help complete a merger with U.S. rival Praxair, raising a squeeze-out offer to 189.46 euros per share.

HORNBACH HOLDING, HORNBACH BAUMARKT

Hornbach Holding said late on Monday its adjusted EBIT fell around 31 percent to just under 20 million euros in the third quarter. At subgroup Hornbach Baumarkt, adjusted EBIT dropped by 67 percent to just under 4 million euros.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

COVESTRO AG - Morgan Stanley raises to “overweight” from “equal-weight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 5:54 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German ZEW sentiment for December due at 1000 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at -25 points vs -24.1, Current Conditions at 55.8 vs 58.2.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)