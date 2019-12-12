German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 12

BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ECB

Presiding over her first meeting of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde is all but certain to keep money taps wide open and may provide fresh clues about a broader policy revamp that could become the cornerstone of her tenure. The ECB will announce its rate decision at 1245 GMT, followed by Lagarde’s news conference at 1330 GMT.

ENERGY

European Union leaders will push to agree to make their bloc climate neutral by 2050, luring reluctant eastern member states with promises of extra money for their heavily-polluting economies.

DEUTSCHE BANK

A prosecution witness in an Australian criminal cartel case against Citigroup and Deutsche Bank testified he had just 30 seconds notice about an underwriting conference call and that there was no collusion.

LUFTHANSA

November traffic figures due

METRO AG

Metro expects net proceeds of 1.5 billion euros from the sale of a majority stake in its China business and its struggling Real hypermarkets unit, both of which it said it hopes to close soon, the wholesaler said.

Additionally, annual news conference due at 1000 GMT

OSRAM

CEO Olaf Berlien sees risks with the planned takeover by Austria’s AMS because of the different company cultures, he told Handelsblatt daily. He also said that he thinks the auto market has passed its low point and Osram is investing 600 million euros a year in the future.

BERTRANDT

The company reported a lower full-year operating profit.

ENCAVIS

The renewable electricity producer announced a capital increase for financing growth and gained Versicherungskammer Bayern as new major shareholder.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BASF - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”

EVONIK INDUSTRIES - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1%, S&P 500 +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.4% at close.

Nikkei +0.2%, Shanghai stocks -0.1%.

Time: 5:27 GMT

ECONOMY

* German final November inflation data due at 0700 GMT

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)