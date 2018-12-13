German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 13

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ECB RATE DECISION

The European Central Bank is all but certain to formally end its lavish bond purchase scheme but will take an increasingly dim view on growth, raising the odds that its next step in removing stimulus will be delayed.

LUFTHANSA

Uncertainty over what would happen to flight bookings in the event of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal next year is “very concerning”, a senior International Air Transport Association (IATA) official said.

SIEMENS

Canada’s state-owned Via Rail picked Siemens over rival Bombardier for a C$989 million ($741 million) contract to replace its locomotives fleet operating in the Quebec City-Windsor Corridor.

BMW

BMW announced a strategic investment in Claroty, a developer of cybersecurity software for protecting industrial control networks.

FRAPORT

November traffic figures due at 0600 GMT.

METRO

Annual 2017/2018 report due.

BERTRANDT

Business report 2017/2018 due

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

PUMA SE - Credit Suisse starts with “neutral” rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.5 pct.

Time: 5:39 GMT.

ECONOMIC DATA

* German final November CPI due at 0700 GMT, seen +0.1 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y

* Ifo institute growth forecast for German economy due

* ECB rate decision due at 1245 GMT

DIARIES

