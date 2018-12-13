German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 13

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
The European Central Bank is all but certain to formally end its lavish bond purchase scheme but will take an increasingly dim view on growth, raising the odds that its next step in removing stimulus will be delayed.
Uncertainty over what would happen to flight bookings in the event of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal next year is “very concerning”, a senior International Air Transport Association (IATA) official said.
Canada’s state-owned Via Rail picked Siemens over rival Bombardier for a C$989 million ($741 million) contract to replace its locomotives fleet operating in the Quebec City-Windsor Corridor.
BMW announced a strategic investment in Claroty, a developer of cybersecurity software for protecting industrial control networks.
November traffic figures due at 0600 GMT.
Annual 2017/2018 report due.
Business report 2017/2018 due
PUMA SE - Credit Suisse starts with “neutral” rating
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.5 pct.
Time: 5:39 GMT.
* German final November CPI due at 0700 GMT, seen +0.1 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y
* Ifo institute growth forecast for German economy due
* ECB rate decision due at 1245 GMT
