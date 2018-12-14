German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 14

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

AUTOS

Monthly European car sales data due from industry association ACEA at 0700 GMT.

Separately, Volkswagen group monthly deliveries due.

Also, Audi needs readjustments including polishing the brand’s image, enforcing a culture change and strengthening its largest market, China, the new CEO Bram Schot told workers, Bloomberg reported.

Additionally, Volkswagen group CFO Frank Witter said the U.S., the European Union and China need to “stay in talking terms” as they seek to work out trade differences, the Wall Street Journal reported.

INSURERS

European watchdog EIOPA is due to publish results of regular stress tests of the insurance companies that it monitors.

UTILITIES

The owners of Steag have agreed to allow individual municipal utilities to exit the Essen-based energy company from the start of 2020, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

HOCHTIEF

Australian unit Cimic won a contract to deliver the $3.9 billion WestConnex M4-M5 Link Rozelle Interchange in a 50-50 joint venture with John Holland.

SCOUT24

Scout24 is exploring a sale that could see it taken private in one of the country’s largest leveraged buyouts in years, the Financial Times reported.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND, UNITED INTERNET

Chinese telecommunications supplier ZTE lost its contract with Telefonica Deutschland for network maintenance, Telefonica Germany boss Markus Haas told the Handelsblatt.

Separately, the paper said ZTE was in negotiations with United Internet founder Ralph Dommermuth about a potential major order.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE

Compugroup Medical says it will buyback up to 500,000 shares, equivalent to 0.94 percent of its share capital, between Dec. 17 and April 30.

ISRA VISION

Preliminary fiscal 2017/2018 results due

DIC ASSET

The company secured a construction project near Kurfuerstendamm in Berlin for its commercial portfolio.

DR. HOENLE

Fiscal 2017/2018 preliminary results due

STABILUS

The company confirmed its preliminary full-year results and said it would propose a dividend of 1 euro per share.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

The company announced a valuation uplift of 370-400 million euros in the second half of 2018, lifting the value of its property portfolio above 4 billion euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KWS SAAT - 3.20 euros/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BAYER - Morgan Stanley starts with “overweight” rating

MERCK - Morgan Stanley starts with “equal-weight” rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.

Time: 6:12 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

* Bundesbank economic outlook due at 0730 GMT

* November wholesale prices due at 0700 GMT

* Markit December flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing seen at 52.0, services at 53.4, composite at 52.5

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)