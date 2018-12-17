German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 17

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Berlin plans to cut to 10 percent the threshold at which it can launch national security probes of stake purchases by non-European companies in German firms, business newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday.
Europe’s biggest insurers successfully withstood the latest tests of their ability to cope with severe market shocks, the European Union’s insurance watchdog said on Friday.
Qatar is considering increasing its stake in Deutsche Bank , Handelsblatt reported on Sunday. Deutsche declined to comment..
T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp believe their foreign owners’ offer to stop using Huawei Technologies equipment will help with the United States clearing their $26 billion merger deal, sources said, underscoring the lengths to which Washington has gone to shut out the Chinese company.
Chief Executive Hans Van Bylen said the group was sticking with its structure with three different business areas and would strengthen them with acquisitions, according to an interview in Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Talks with Ford on the two companies cooperating are progressing, though a few details still need to be worked out, the German carmaker said on Friday.
Volkswagen cancelled a supervisory board meeting slated for Thursday amid setbacks in Ford cooperation talks, two sources said.
The German aerospace company plans to buy back shares from 2020 at the earliest, the company’s finance chief said in an interview in Saturday’s Boersen-Zeitung.
Germany’s economy minister said he believed the Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline can go ahead while preserving Ukraine’s vital interests, but that Berlin is also in talks to diversify its energy supply with liquefied natural gas.
The German railway company said on Saturday that it had reached a wage agreement with the EVG union following a walkout earlier this week.
EX-DIVIDEND
KWS SAAT - 3.20 euros/shr dividend
Dow Jones -2 pct, S&P 500 -1.9 pct, Nasdaq -2.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 5:54 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
