German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 17

BAYER

The company said it has asked a U.S. federal appeals court to throw out a $25 million judgment it was ordered to pay to a California man who blamed the company’s Roundup weed killer for his cancer.

AIRBUS

Boeing said it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, its biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as fallout from two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drags into 2020.

HOCHTIEF

The company’s Australian division Cimic said its CPB Contractors had won a A$423-million contract for Perth’s transit system.

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA

The broadcaster’s e-commerce arm NuCom Group is exploring the acquisition of U.S. live streaming app developer Meet Group , people familiar with the matter said.

CECONOMY

Fiscal FY results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KWS SAAT - 0.67 eur/shr proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4%, S&P 500 +0.7%, Nasdaq +0.9% at close.

Nikkei +0.4%, Shanghai stocks +1.3%.

Time: 5:21 GMT

ECONOMY

* No major German economic data scheduled

* The so-called Phase One trade deal between Washington and Beijing has been “absolutely completed,” a top White House adviser said, adding that U.S. exports to China will double under the agreement.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the prospect of a Brexit cliff-edge at the end of 2020 to push for the European Union to give him a comprehensive free trade deal in less than 11 months.

DIARIES

