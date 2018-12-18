German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 18

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

AUTOS

The European Union agreed on Monday to a goal of cutting carbon emissions from cars by 37.5 percent in a decade, finally settling differences between vehicle-producing countries and environmentally-conscious lawmakers.

Separately, the majority owner of Volkswagen is not considering a stock market listing for sportscar maker Porsche AG, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. “That is not an issue at all right now,” the paper quoted Wolfgang Porsche, supervisory board chairman of Porsche Holding SE, as saying.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Investors from Qatar have been sounding out Germany’s financial markets watchdog - BaFin - on how it would view an investment by Qatar Investment Authority, Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp have won backing for their $26 billion merger from two national security reviews on Monday, clearing key hurdles in their tie-up bid.

MUNICH RE

The company’s outgoing finance chief Joerg Schneider said he sees little point in making major acquisitions, according to an interview in Sueddeutsche Zeitung. “If we bought a big reinsurer, we would lose much of the acquired business if customers reduce the concentration of large parts of their reinsurance with us,” he said.

SIEMENS

Siemens and Alstom have offered to sell either one of their high-speed train technology to address EU antitrust concerns about their plan to create a Franco-German rail champion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

AIRBUS

Europe’s Airbus is ready to pay a special bonus to its lowest-paid workers after French President Emmanuel Macron called on French companies to help tackle weeks of protests about the cost of living, according to a staff memo.

HOCHTIEF

Australian unit Cimic said its unit Thiess had secured a A$150 million ($107.87 million) contract extension for Caval Ridge.

RIB SOFTWARE

The group said it was increasing its 2018 share buyback programme by up to 2 million additional own shares.

DEUTZ

The company announced on Monday a new three-pillar growth strategy in China.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.1 pct, S&P 500 -2.1 pct, Nasdaq -2.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Ifo sentiment index due at 0900 GMT. Business Climate seen at 101.7 points vs 102.0, Current Conditions at 104.8 vs 105.4, Expectations at 98.3 vs 98.7.

Also, the German government will post a budget surplus of more than 10 billion euros this year, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Monday, citing government sources.

