German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 18

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese automaker BAIC Motor dropped as much as 5.3% after sources told Reuters Daimler was seeking to buy a majority stake in its Chinese operations.

German classifieds group Scout24 said it had agreed to sell its AutoScout24 unit to private equity investor Hellman & Friedman for 2.9 billion euros.

The company announced that its Maxon Computer unit and the shareholders of U.S. film tool maker Red Giant have agreed to merge Maxon and Red Giant under the Media & Entertainment division of the Nemetschek.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and their Social Democrat partners have delayed until next year a decision on security rules for Germany’s 5G network that could bar China’s Huawei.

The U.S. Senate passed legislation to slap sanctions on companies building the Nord Stream 2 underwater pipeline to bring Russian natural gas to Germany, but it was uncertain whether the measures would slow completion of the project. Bloomberg reported the U.S. had little leverage to prevent the project from being completed.

KWS SAAT - 0.67 eur/shr

Dow Jones +0.1%, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1% at close.

Nikkei -0.5%, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 5:25 GMT

* Ifo German business climate due at 0900 GMT. Climate seen at 95.5, current conditions at 98.1, expectations at 93.0

* German November producer price index due at 0700. Seen +0.1% m/m, -0.6% y/y

