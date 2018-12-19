Auto & Truck Manufacturers
German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 19

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - UThe following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CARMAKERS

- A German court is due to hear a case over whether the city of Wiesbaden must ban older diesel vehicles to reduce air pollution.

- German auto supplier IAV Gmbh has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $35 million fine for conspiring to assist Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE in its effort to evade U.S. diesel emissions standards, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

CECONOMY

Q4 results due.

Ceconomy has appointed Bernhard Duettmann, currently a member of the supervisory board, as interim finance chief to replace Mark Frese, who will leave as of Dec. 31.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 5:51 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.1 pct m/m, +3.2 pct y/y.

