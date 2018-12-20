German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 20

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BAYER

Novartis AG and Bayer are among nearly 30 drugmakers that have taken steps to raise the U.S. prices of their medicines in January, ending a self-declared halt to increases made by a pharma industry under pressure from the Trump administration, according to documents seen by Reuters.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The U.S. swaps regulator on Thursday will give Deutsche Boerse’s Eurex the green light to clear interest rate swaps for U.S. asset managers and hedge funds, allowing the company to compete head-on with the London Stock Exchange and CME Group.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Mobile US Inc. is delaying the debut of its much-anticipated video service after the project proved more complex than expected, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

LINDE

A Munich court is expected to rule in an investor suit against Linde AG over the fact that the company’s shareholders were not able to vote on a merger with Praxair at its annual general meeting.

HELLOFRESH

The group said it concluded a three-year 80 million euro revolving credit facility.

HOCHTIEF

Australian unit Cimic said its units won a A$184 million ($130.47 million) coal processing plant contract.

Separately, Cimic’s contractors were selected to build Stage 1 of the Parramatta Light Rail project in a 50-50 joint venture with Downer, generating revenue to CPB Contractors of A$420 million.

MEDIGENE

Medigene said its dendritic cell (DC) vaccine was well tolerated by patients in a Phase I/II clinical trial with 20 patients with acute myeloid leukemia, with no serious adverse events (SAEs) related to the treatment.

HORNBACH HOLDING

Q3 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq -2.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -3.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.2 pct.

Time: 5:53 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

(Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)