German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 21

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a new protocol for a post-marketing study of Bayer AG’s BAYGn.DE Essure birth-control device, as the regulator seeks more information on the device’s safety.

U.S. banking regulators announced on Thursday they had signed off on “living wills” for four foreign banks - Barclays , Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS - detailing how they could safely be dissolved in a crisis.

Faced with a chronic shortage of truck drivers, logistics firm Deutsche Post DHL is trialling a new scheme to get more people behind the wheel so it can keep goods flowing across Europe, especially at peak times like Christmas.

Budget carrier Eurowings aims to post a profit in 2019, its chief Thorsten Dirks told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview. “Following investments in the integration of former Air Berlin capacity we aim to return to profitability in 2019,” he said.

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess tells the Braunschweiger Zeitung that tougher-than-expected European greenhouse gas targets might mean the company has to cut more jobs as it speeds its switch to electric vehicles.

Separately, Porsche recalls 74,585 Panamera models to workshops to fix issue with power steering.

Also, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that Volkswagen plans to reduce headcount at its Hanover and Emden sites by around 7,000 from currently around 22,000 in the coming years.

Delivery Hero, the world’s biggest online food delivery firm, said it is selling its German food delivery operations to Netherlands-based Takeaway.com NV for 930 million euros ($1.07 billion).

Majority owner RAG Stiftung is not in a rush to reduce its stake of currently just above 64 percent, the foundation’s chief Bernd Toenjes told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. “We will remain majority owner of Evonik for the foreseeable future, meaning with a stake of at least 51 percent,” he said.

Hochtief and Implenia won a 90 million euro tunnel contract in Stockholm.

The group slashed its full-year guidance, saying it now expected a negative EBITDA margin in a double-digit percentage, saying it would have to grant significant concessions on contracts to achieve its initial sales target.

Ferratum said it would close its P2P platform to new retail customers and to buy back the portfolio from existing customers. That will not have a material impact on current funding costs for the group, it said.

Dow Jones -2 pct, S&P 500 -1.6 pct, Nasdaq -1.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.3 pct.

Time: 6:06 GMT.

German November import prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.5 pct m/m, +3.6 pct y/y.

