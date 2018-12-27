German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 27

BERLIN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BMW

South Korea’s transport ministry said it would file a complaint against BMW with prosecutors for allegedly delaying recalls and concealing defects that led to several engine fires in the country this year.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The German stock exchange operator said on Friday it accepted combined fines of 10.5 million euros ($11.95 million) by a Frankfurt court over accusations of insider trading against former Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter.

Separately, rival European exchanges group Euronext NV is set to add the Oslo bourse to its portfolio after winning the support of shareholders owning almost half of the Norwegian stock exchange for a 625 million euros ($711 million) bid.

MERCK KGAA

Merck and Pfizer are ending a late-stage study for immunotherapy Bavencio to treat a form of ovarian cancer in previously untreated patients after the drug could not be shown to slow disease progression.

SIEMENS

Siemens Mobility said late on Friday it won a 744 million euro contract over 75 diesel-electric locomotives for U.S. passenger rail transportation group Amtrak.

VOLKSWAGEN

The cleanup of VW’s diesel cheating scandal will cost it 5.5 billion euros ($6.25 bln) in 2018 and around 2 billion euros in 2019, Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter told German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung.

SCHAEFFLER

The auto parts maker is struggling to meet its 2020 targets because of a shift from combustion engine technology to electric mobility, its CEO told Die Welt newspaper.

UNIPER

Central European energy group EPH, majority owned by Czech billionaire investor Daniel Kretinsky, has entered exclusive negotiations to acquire all the French assets of Uniper, both companies said on Monday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +4.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 5:51 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

Germany’s leading industry groups said on Wednesday that Britain’s departure from the European Union and trade disputes triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policies were posing the biggest risks to growth and prosperity.

