German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 28

BERLIN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

AUTO INDUSTRY

Germany’s transport minister has cleared the way for retrofits, or hardware fixes, to older diesel cars to reduce pollution, daily Bild reported, citing a technical paper it had seen.

COVESTRO

CEO Markus Steilemann said that of the planned 900 job cuts, the bigger part will affect staff in Covestro’s administration. In Germany, most cuts are to be expected at the headquarters in Leverkusen, he told daily Rheinische Post.

E.On

E.On CEO Johannes Teyssen will head up the company after it has combined with Innogy, supervisory board chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley told German Handelsblatt.

ENBW

Chief Executive Frank Mastiaux said he did not plan to divest EnBW’s coal-fired power plants. Such a move would involve an “enormous effort”, he told business daily Handelsblatt.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

Time: 5:52 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December flash inflation data due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen +0.3 pct m/m, +1.9 pct y/y; HICP seen +0.4 pct m/m, +1.9 pct y/y.

