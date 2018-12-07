German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 7

BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BAYER

U.S. drug developer Loxo Oncology Inc said on Thursday received first milestone payment of $275 million as per collaboration with Bayer.

DAIMLER

Daimler said a proposed deal to combine its mobility services company with that of rival BMW will not close this year, forcing the carmaker to lower the outlook for its financial services division.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank defended its record in fighting money laundering after the Financial Times reported it had processed 31 billion euros more in questionable funds for Danske Bank than previously thought.

FRESENIUS

Fresenius said it believed its group targets for 2020 would not be met, given its expectations for 2018 and 2019.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

The company said it broadly expected 2019 revenue growth and net income to be around this year’s level.

TELECOMS

Germany’s network regulator has warned the government that its auction of fifth-generation mobile licences could be delayed if operators are forced to offer roaming in rural areas, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

QIAGEN

Qiagen on Thursday announced a new collaboration with Novartis to develop a companion diagnostic to guide treatment for patients with pik3ca-mutated advanced breast cancer.

NORDLB

Ailing German public sector bank NordLB aims to shortlist two final bidders for the sale of up to a 49 percent stake by Sunday, with a view to signing a deal by the end of January, people close to the matter said.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Fiscal Q4 results due

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BRENNTAG: Jefferies cuts to “hold” from “buy”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 5:47 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

October industrial output due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m

