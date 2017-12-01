FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German stocks - Factors to watch on December 1
December 1, 2017 / 6:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on December 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BAYER

The drugmaker said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had no national security concerns about the proposed takeover of Monsanto.

LUFTHANSA

The national carrier is willing to sacrifice the right to fly some routes to save its deal to acquire assets of Air Berlin, which has come under intense scrutiny by EU antitrust regulators, a source familiar with the company’s thinking said on Thursday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 6.04 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen flat at 62.5 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Ludwig Burger)

