German stocks - Factors to watch on December 11

Germany will allow operators of coal power stations to keep their existing carbon emissions certificates after the units have been shut down, part of a compromise designed to reduce the cost to generators of a climate change package.

AURUBIS

Fourth-quarter results due.

Fiscal full-year results due.

Company updates investors on its long-term strategy at an event in London.

Capital markets day due.

Thierry Beaudemoulin has been appointed as chief executive, the company said late on Tuesday.

Dow Jones -0.1%, S&P 500 -0.1%, Nasdaq -0.1% at close.

Nikkei -0.2%, Shanghai stocks +0.2%.

