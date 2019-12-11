German stocks - Factors to watch on December 11

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Germany will allow operators of coal power stations to keep their existing carbon emissions certificates after the units have been shut down, part of a compromise designed to reduce the cost to generators of a climate change package.
Fourth-quarter results due.
Fiscal full-year results due.
Company updates investors on its long-term strategy at an event in London.
Capital markets day due.
Thierry Beaudemoulin has been appointed as chief executive, the company said late on Tuesday.
Dow Jones -0.1%, S&P 500 -0.1%, Nasdaq -0.1% at close.
Nikkei -0.2%, Shanghai stocks +0.2%.
Time: 5:39 GMT
No major economic data scheduled.
