German stocks - Factors to watch on December 12

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

LUFTHANSA

Commission due to decide on easyJet purchase of parts of insolvent Lufthansa rival Air Berlin. The British carrier is set to win unconditional approval, sources have told Reuters.

THYSSENKRUPP

Management, labour representatives due to discuss job security, investments.

The chief minister of Germany’s state of North Rhine-Westphalia has been elected to the board of the foundation that is the largest shareholder in engineering group ThyssenKrupp, it said on Monday.

Arcelor Mittal must step up the pace with its Action 2020 plan in response to the planned steel merger of ThyssenKrupp and Tata, finance chief Aditya Mittal told Handelsblatt.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen expects cash outflows of 4-5 billion euros ($4.7-5.9 billion) next year in relation to the dieselgate emissions cheating scandal, the carmaker’s Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter told journalists.

German trade union IG Metall said a first round of wage talks at Volkswagen failed to produce a result, adding it was disappointed the carmaker did not present a counter-offer to its demand for a 6 percent wage hike.

FRAPORT

Monthly traffic figures due at 0600 GMT.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Investor & Analyst Day due.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

The company said its power conversion chipset is being used in Huawei’s Mate 10 Series.

MORPHOSYS

Telephone conference due at 1600 GMT on MOR208.

MVV ENERGIE

FY results due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HELLOFRESH - Deutsche Bank starts with “Buy”, Morgan Stanley starts with “Equal-weight”

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - Barclays starts with “Equal weight”

VONOVIA - Barclays starts with “Overweight”

TAG IMMOBILIEN - Barclays starts with “Overweight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

Time: 5.58 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German ZEW sentiment index for December due at 1000 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 17.4 points vs 18.7 points, Current Conditions seen at 88.5 vs 88.8.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Victoria Bryan)