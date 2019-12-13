German stocks - Factors to watch on December 13

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BREXIT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding election victory on Friday that will allow him to take Britain out of the European Union in matter of weeks.

HENKEL

The maker of Persil detergent said on Thursday it expected profit margins to fall next year as its adhesives business comes under pressure from waning industrial demand.

AAREAL BANK

The company has extended the contract of finance chief Marc Hess until Dec. 31, 2024, it said.

Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero has agreed to buy South Korea’s top food delivery app operator Woowa Brothers for $4 billion and form a joint venture to take on heavyweights like Uber Eats in other fast-growing Asia markets.

FRAPORT

November traffic figures due

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp is hoping to win contracts for a planned factory Tesla plans to build near Berlin, a board member of the German conglomerate told a business daily.

UNIPER

The German utility is considering fresh investments into its nuclear power reactors in Sweden, to ensure operability until 2040, German business weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported, citing company sources.

ENCAVIS

The company bought a wind farm portfolio in Denmark with an enterprise value of around 108 million euros.

CONDOR

At least three investor groups have presented non-binding offers for buying Condor, the German airline which - after the insolvency of its British parent Thomas Cook - is in need of fresh funds, German business weekly Wirtschaftswoche said.

