German stocks - Factors to watch on December 18

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

AIR BERLIN/LUFTHANSA

British budget airline easyJet Plc confirmed on Friday that it partly acquired Air Berlin Plc’s operations at Berlin Tegel Airport.

Family-owned German logistics firm Zeitfracht said it was studying the books of Air Berlin’s Niki, while Niki Lauda told Handelsblatt’s Monday edition he aims to bid for the airline on Wednesday.

Lufthansa in a statement on Sunday said it would honour an EU Commission clause it must lease out some Niki planes it has already secured to a new buyer of Niki after Lauda called for clarity about the planes in newspaper interviews over the weekend.

Air Berlin receiver Lucas Floether said in Sueddeutsche Zeitung’s Monday edition he is optimistic about the Niki sales process.

CONTINENTAL

Conti has at least 3 billion euros for acquisitions, given low debts, ample liquidity and growing automotive markets, chief finance officer Wolfgang Schaefer said in an interview with the Boersenzeitung daily on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

A U.S. district court in Florida has dismissed a lawsuit by the heirs of a prominent Jewish family seeking $3 billion from the German lender.

Philipp Hildebrandt, deputy chairman of BlackRock which holds around 6 percent of Deutsche Bank shares, wants more political support for cross-border banking mergers in Europe, he said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine’s Monday edition.

HENKEL AG

Henkel, always on the lookout for acquisitions, would accept a temporary deterioration of its credit rating to seize more opportunities, its Chief Finance Officer Carsten Knobel said in an interview with weekly Euro am Sonntag. A team was permanently screening potential takeover targets, he said.

INSURERS

Germany’s ruling Christian Democrats are considering reforming life insurance regulations to make it more difficult for insurance companies to sell run-off portfolios, weekly news magazine Spiegel reported on Friday.

METRO

German businessman Clemens Vedder has been asked to mediate between the main shareholders in Media-Saturn, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics group, to try to end a long-running dispute between them.

