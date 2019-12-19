German stocks - Factors to watch on December 19

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BMW AG, DAIMLER

BMW and Daimler said on Wednesday they plan to exit the North American car-sharing market and will halt operations in Montreal, New York, Seattle, Washington D.C. and Vancouver.

1&1 DRILLISCH, TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Virtual network operator 1&1 Drillisch leased mobile data spectrum from rival Telefonica Deutschland to bridge some frequency gaps and boost its position as number four player in the embattled German market.

EVOTEC

Evotec said it would get a payment of 3 million euros after it successfully achieved a third milestone in its diabetes research alliance with Sanofi.

BRENNTAG

Swiss competition authority COMCO said it had amicably settled a probe into Brenntag and Bucher - suppliers of AdBlue, a liquid used to treat nitrogen oxide in diesel emissions. The two companies had in the past divided their AdBlue customers amongst themselves but agreed not to do so in future.

HORNBACH HOLDING

Hornbach Holding raised its full-year forecast for 2019/20 after strong fall earnings growth. It said its 9-month adjusted EBIT was up at 240.2 million euros.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* JUNGHEINRICH AG: Citigroup cuts price target to 20.20 euros from 24.50 euros. Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 20 euros from 22 euros

* HUGO BOSS: Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 48 euros from 67 euros and cuts to hold from buy

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1%, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1% at close.

Nikkei -0.3%, Shanghai stocks +0.1%.

Time: 6:45 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)