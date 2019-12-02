German stocks - Factors to watch on December 2

(Adds Deutsche Bank item)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

The U.S. Department of Justice has in recent weeks stepped up its investigation into Deutsche Bank’s role in the 200 billion euro ($220 billion) Danske Bank money laundering scandal, four people familiar with the inquiry told Reuters.

DAIMLER

Nokia said on Friday it was working to end a row with Germany’s Daimler and other firms which have complained to the EU antitrust regulators about the level of fees charged for technology patents from the Finnish company.

LUFTHANSA

Workers at Lufthansa’s catering unit LSG have cancelled a 24-hour strike that was planned for Dec. 2, German union Verdi said on Sunday, after the airline made an improved offer to protect wages at the division.

SIEMENS

A merger of the rail divisions of Siemens and Alstom continues to make sense even after it was blocked by Brussels earlier this year, the German engineering group’s chief executive told a newspaper.

AIRBUS

Airbus has dismissed 16 employees without notice in relation to an investigation into the potential misuse of client documents, a spokesman for the group said on Sunday, confirming a newspaper report.

INSURERS

German union Verdi said on Saturday it had reached agreement with employers to raise salaries for 170,000 employees in Germany’s insurance sector.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

The German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 sees no merit in a potential merger with top shareholder Mediaset, its chief executive told a newspaper.

MORPHOSYS

German biotech company Morphosys’ tafasitamab, the group’s most advanced drug which is currently being tested, has sales potential of significantly more than $1 billion a year, its finance chief said in remarks to a magazine.

SIXT

The car rental company expects its car sharing business Sixt Share to become profitable in 2021 at the latest, board member Alexander Sixt told weekly Welt am Sonntag.

EX-DIVIDEND

LINDE PLC - 3.15 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4%, S&P 500 -0.4%, Nasdaq -0.5% at close.

Nikkei +1.0%, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 6:20 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen at 43.8 points.

