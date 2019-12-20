German stocks - Factors to watch on December 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen has attracted bids from Europe’s Innio, Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy and U.S.-based Cummins for its MAN Energy Solutions, which makes diesel engines for ships and power generators, people close to the matter said.

Separately, the company took two raps in Australia on Friday as a federal court upheld a fine on the German car maker as part of a global diesel emissions cheating scandal and a regulator started penalty proceedings against one of its financial units.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

The company on Thursday confirmed its full year guidance and medium-term targets.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5%, S&P 500 +0.4%, Nasdaq +0.7% at close.

Nikkei -0.2%, Shanghai stocks -0.2%.

Time: 6:30 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January GfK consumer sentiment due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 9.8 points.

