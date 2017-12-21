German stocks - Factors to watch on December 21

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

AUTOS

British car production fell 4.6 percent in November due to a nearly 30 percent drop in year-on-year domestic demand, which an industry body blamed on uncertainty over Brexit and diesel taxation.

BAYER

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said that glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto Co’s top-selling weed killer Roundup, is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans, contradicting a World Health Organization panel.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank aims to cut up to 1,000 jobs as part of the planned integration of retail arm Postbank, a spokeswoman for the lender said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report in German business daily Handelsblatt.

LUFTHANSA

EU decision due on Lufthansa’s planned purchase of Air Berlin unit LGW.

Also, binding bids due for Air Berlin’s Niki, after Lufthansa abandoned plans to buy it.

SIEMENS

Supervisory board Chairman Gerhard Cromme backed Chief Executive Joe Kaeser’s restructuring of the Power and Gas business. “I am convinced that what Siemens and CEO Joe Kaeser are doing now are right,” he told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

THYSSENKRUPP

Some investors in German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp are becoming impatient with the pace of its restructuring, putting pressure on Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger to fix underperforming units and revive its flagging share price.

AIRBUS

Kuwait said on Wednesday it had ordered an investigation into a deal with aircraft maker Airbus to supply 30 Caracal military helicopters, worth 1 billion euros ($1.19 billion), for its air force.

STEINHOFF

A court decision on whether to allow an investigation into Steinhoff’s accounts is expected by no later than Jan. 22, 2018, the South African retail group said on Monday.

BVB

A man suspected of detonating three bombs targeting the Borussia Dortmund soccer team bus in April to drive down BVB’s share price is due to appear in a German court on Thursday, charged with 28 counts of attempted murder.

DIEBOLD NIXDORF

Annual report due.

HORNBACH HOLDING

The group reported a 12.4 percent rise in nine-month EBIT and affirmed its guidance.

ROCKET INTERNET

CEO Oliver Samwer told Handelsblatt: “There are many good companies, for instance in southeast Asia, that we want to look at.”

OTTO BOCK (IPO-OBH.F)

Prosthetics maker Otto Bock HealthCare’s purchase of rival FIH Group Holdings should be undone because it hurt competition in the business of making prosthetic knees with microprocessors, the U.S. antitrust regulator said in a complaint on Wednesday.

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

Boehringer Ingelheim will pay $13.5 million to resolve claims by state attorneys general that the pharmaceutical company used deceptive and misleading marketing to promote the use of four of its drugs for unapproved purposes.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 6.13 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

