German stocks - Factors to watch on December 27

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ADIDAS

The sporting goods company is planning to again produce ski equipment, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

BMW

The German automaker said on Monday it was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following a report of a probe related to the company’s sales practices.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The group’s T-Mobile U.S. unit has considered a merger with a cable company as recently as 2015, internal documents obtained by The Verge showed.

LUFTHANSA

Cabin crew will strike at some point in the final days of this year, and details will be announced on Friday, a spokesman for the Ufo union said on Thursday.

QIAGEN

The genetic testing firm said on Tuesday it has concluded a review of potential alternatives, including a sale of the company, and determined that continuing to be a stand-alone business is its best option.

UNIPER

Oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum Ltd said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement to supply liquefied natural gas to German utility Uniper for 13 years starting 2021.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei -0.2%, Shanghai stocks +0.6%.

Time: 5:37 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)