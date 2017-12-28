German stocks - Factors to watch on December 28

FRANKFURT, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
The head of the German cartell office said that airlines shouldn’t justify their price increases with algorithms, according to an interview in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
The CEO of the insurance giant said in an interview with the FAZ that big takeovers are expensive and dangerous, and that the company wouldn’t endlessly employ share buybacks.
S&P revises the outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’.
The company sees potential for purchases in the U.S. and South America, according to an interview in the FAZ.
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.
Time: 6.07 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
