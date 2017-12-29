German stocks - Factors to watch on December 29

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

E.ON

A international arbitration court ruled that E.ON subsidiary PreussenElektra was not obliged to pay a Belgian nuclear tax of 321 million euros. E.ON said this would have a positive effect on its consolidated net income, cashflow and net debt, but that its performance indicators of adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income would largely not be affected.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen said late on Thursday it would petition Germany’s constitutional court in an effort to overturn the appointment of a special auditor to investigate the actions of management in the “Dieselgate” emissions scandal. A lower court appointed the auditor in November, in a victory for shareholder groups that want to establish whether VW bosses withheld market-moving information about the manipulation of vehicle-emissions tests.

AIRBUS

Aerospace group Airbus said late on Thursday it had finalised orders for 430 A320neo aircrafts with U.S. private equity fund Indigo Partners, confirming the company’s largest single order, valued at nearly $50 billion.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German preliminary December inflation due at 1300 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.21 GMT.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Georgina Prodhan)