German stocks - Factors to watch on December 3

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters)

TRADE

The World Trade Organization rejected European Union claims that it no longer provides subsidies to Airbus, prompting the United States to say it could increase retaliatory tariffs on a wider range of European goods.

AUTOS

German November new car registrations data due

LUFTHANSA

Supervisory board meeting due

EVONIK

The group still expects adjusted EBITDA to remain at least stable in 2019, its CEO Christian Kullmann told Sueddeutsche Zeitung, adding the group was preparing for a crisis when asked about 2020.

OSRAM

Osram CEO Olaf Berlien and his AMS counterpart Alexander Everke are both trying to convince hedge funds to tender their shares to AMS’s standing offer, Berlien said.

THYSSENKRUPP

Steel workers at Thyssenkrupp, which are demanding 1.5 billion euros in investments, are due to protest at the headquarters of the conglomerate’s Steel Europe division in Duisburg.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1%, S&P 500 -0.9%, Nasdaq -1.1% at close.

Nikkei -0.6%, Shanghai stocks +0.1%.

Time: 6:27 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMY

