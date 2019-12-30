German stocks - Factors to watch on December 30

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

DAIMLER

CEO Ola Kaellenius told Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag that the group was targeting a reduction in personnel costs by 1.4 billion euros ($1.56 billion) by end-2022.

LUFTHANSA

An attempt by Deutsche Lufthansa to avert a planned cabin crew strike at the airline’s Germanwings unit failed on Saturday as trade union UFO rejected management concessions as insufficient.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch told Sunday paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that the German carmaker needed to achieve a rate of electric vehicles over total cars sold of 40% by 2030 to meet European Union emissions rules.

