German stocks - Factors to watch on December 4

AUTOS

* U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the Trump administration has not ruled out imposing tariffs on imported autos, after letting a review period end in November with no action.

* Carmakers reported higher sales figures for November. Table:

* German car industry association VDA due to hold news conference with outlook on 2020 (1030 GMT)

DEUTSCHE BANK

A U.S. appeals court handed President Donald Trump another defeat in his bid to keep his financial records secret, directing Deutsche Bank and Capital One Financial to comply with subpoenas from congressional Democrats demanding the material.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

German unit due to hold year-end press briefing

VONOVIA

The property group said that a Swedish shareholders’ association had recommended to accept Vonovia’s offer to acquire Hembla.

AIRBUS

United Airlines announced an order for 50 A321XLR jets to fly between the U.S East Coast and Europe, becoming the latest U.S. airline to ink a deal for the European planemaker’s new passenger jet.

THYSSENKRUPP

Ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp has worked out a new strategy for the group’s steel business, a leading labour representative said, adding the roadmap included significant investments but also restructuring steps.

CANCOM

The group said it successfully concluded a capital increase by placing new shares at 49.70 euros apiece, bringing in proceeds of 174 million euros.

VARTA

The battery maker secured EU antitrust approval to buy U.S rival Energizer’s Varta branded consumer batteries business after pledging to supply its products to wholesalers globally.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1%, S&P 500 -0.7%, Nasdaq -0.6% at close.

Nikkei -1%, Shanghai stocks -0.4%.

GERMAN ECONOMY

* Market services PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen at 51.3

