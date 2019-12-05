German stocks - Factors to watch on December 5

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

TEAMVIEWER, VARTA

The shares of TeamViewer and Varta are joining the mid-cap MDAX, replacing the shares of 1+1 Drillisch and Fielmann, which are moving to the SDAX, Deutsche Boerse said, adding the blue-chip DAX index remained unchanged.

Separately, Varta shareholder Montana Tech Components via its unit VGG GmbH said it decided to sell up to 808,000 existing no-par value bearer shares in Varta in a private placement to institutional investors.

THYSSENKRUPP

The steel works council of the ailing conglomerate will hold its regular press conference.

BMW

BMW is suing two of its suppliers over price fixing on air conditioning components, the German carmaker said on Wednesday.

BOMBARDIER

Bombardier is considering more restructuring that could affect up to 2,500 employees in Germany, company sources told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

AURUBIS

Aurubis AG, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, said on Wednesday that an accident at its plant in Olen in Belgium in November has disrupted copper production but that deliveries to customers are continuing normally.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5%, S&P 500 +0.6%, Nasdaq +0.5% at close.

Nikkei +0.7%, Shanghai stocks +0.4%.

Time: 5:56 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 0.3% m/m.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)