German stocks - Factors to watch on December 6

Commerzbank is considering opening an information technology (IT) hub in Bulgaria and employing more than 400 IT specialists, Bulgarian Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov said.

Full-year results due. The company in October warned on profit.

MTU AERO ENGINES AG: Barclays initiates coverage with overweight rating

Dow Jones +0.1%, S&P 500 +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.1% at close.

Nikkei +0.3%, Shanghai stocks +0.1%.

Industrial output due at 0700 GMT. October production seen rising by 0.1% m/m.

