German stocks - Factors to watch on December 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Commerzbank is considering opening an information technology (IT) hub in Bulgaria and employing more than 400 IT specialists, Bulgarian Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov said.
Full-year results due. The company in October warned on profit.
MTU AERO ENGINES AG: Barclays initiates coverage with overweight rating
Dow Jones +0.1%, S&P 500 +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.1% at close.
Nikkei +0.3%, Shanghai stocks +0.1%.
Industrial output due at 0700 GMT. October production seen rising by 0.1% m/m.
