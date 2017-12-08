German stocks - Factors to watch on December 8

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

GERMAN POLITICS

Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) voted late on Thursday to hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on forming a government after their leader made an impassioned plea for a free hand to work for a social “United States of Europe”.

BASF

Chemical giant BASF has agreed with LetterOne, the vehicle of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, that BASF will control 67 percent of the new oil and gas company they plan to create, with LetterOne holding the remaining 33 percent.

HENKEL

Chief Executive Hans Van Bylen told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that acquisitions remain an essential part of the household goods and advesives maker’s strategy.

LUFTHANSA

Ryanair is pressing the European Commission to make available take-off and landing slots in Germany after the failure of Air Berlin, with a view to opening new bases there, the company’s chief commercial officer said.

SIEMENS

The engineering group plans to build two gas-fired power stations in Libya, in a fillip for its struggling power division which is shedding staff as developed economies shift to renewable sources of energy.

THYSSENKRUPP

Capital Markets Day “Innovation meets Elevator” due.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Full-year EBIT increased to 180.8 million euros, up from 154.3 million a year earlier.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Chinese state silicon chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup has raised its stake in Dialog Semiconductor to 8.15 percent, buying into share price weakness triggered by fears the Anglo-German firm could lose its top customer Apple Inc.

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN

The chief executive of German auto components maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG is leaving his job with immediate effect, the company said on Thursday.

IPO

Machine tool maker United Grinding Group (UGG), owned by German industrial holding Koerber AG, is planning a stock market listing in Zurich next year, people close to the matter said.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BMW - Goldman Sachs cuts to “sell” from “neutral”

SCHAEFFLER - Goldman Sachs cuts to “neutral”.

