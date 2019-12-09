German stocks - Factors to watch on December 9

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen’s German plants need to boost efficiency to match overseas operations, production chief Andreas Tostmann was quoted as saying, targeting 2 billion euros in savings by 2023.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Frankfurt prosecutors have dropped an investigation into two Deutsche Bank employees accused of aiding tax evasion through a former Virgin Islands unit, although they have fined the lender for compliance lapses.

LUFTHANSA

Italy appointed a new temporary administrator for Alitalia, allowing Rome to unlock a further loan of 400 million euros needed to keep the carrier in business and potentially increase the chances of a tie-up with Lufthansa.

OSRAM

Austrian sensor maker AMS said it had succeeded at its second attempt with a 4.6 billion euro bid for Osram, gaining more than 55% of the lighting group’s shares.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - JP Morgan cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.2%, S&P 500 +0.9%, Nasdaq +1.0% at close.

Nikkei +0.4%, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

GERMAN ECONOMY

* German trade data due at 0700 GMT. Exports seen -0.7% m/m, trade surplus at 19 billion euros

