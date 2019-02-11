German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 11

BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

ADIDAS

In an interview with weekly Euro am Sonntag, CEO Kasper Rorsted reaffirmed that the sporting goods company would report an operating margin of 10.8 percent for 2018, also confirming a margin target of 11.5 percent for 2020.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The Democratic chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee said on Sunday he was concerned that Special Counsel Robert Mueller may not be investigating President Donald Trump’s ties to Deutsche Bank AG.

DEUTSCHE POST

Germany’s economy ministry is set to grant postal services company Deutsche Post a higher-than-expected increase in postage for letters from the summer to account for fewer letters sent and for higher costs, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported. This could see the postage increase to about 85-90 cents from 80 cents currently, the paper cited industry sources as saying.

SIEMENS

General Electric and Siemens have had their business hopes in Iraq dealt a blow, as the country’s electricity minister warned that bureaucracy and a lack of resources were hobbling his ability to complete huge energy deals with western multinationals, the Financial Times reported. The two companies both signed agreements with the Iraqi government last year that they hope will turn into lucrative contracts.

LUFTHANSA

A German union representing cabin crew staff at Lufthansa on Friday said negotiations over a potential profit-sharing deal with the airline had broken down.

DWS

The asset management group’s Chief Executive Asoka Woehrmann told Handelsblatt that he may have to pursue cost cuts to respond to declining margins.

DMG MORI

2018 preliminary results due.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Fiscal Q1 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.

Time: 5:42 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)