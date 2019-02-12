German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 12

BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BAYER

Bayer and Orion’s prostate cancer drug Darolutamide showed median metastasis-free survival (mfs) of 40.4 months vs 18.4 months with placebo in a phase III trial, according to a medical website.

Separately, Bayer’s Monsanto unit has won proceedings against Indian seed maker Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd (NSL) in a royalty dispute, lawyers familiar with the matter told Reuters.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Paul Achleitner, chairman of Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board, is scheduled to speak on “Europe and the Banking Challenge” at an event in Frankfurt.

THYSSENKRUPP AG

ThyssenKrupp is expected to report a weak first quarter of its financial year, with investors eager for more granular details on a planned spin-off of its capital goods business, which has so far failed to revive its shares.

METRO AG

Fiscal Q1 results due.

SCOUT24 AG

Full year preliminary results due.

TUI AG

Tour operator TUI holds its annual general meeting. The company slashed its earnings guidance for its fiscal full year as last summer’s hot weather put holiday makers off booking trips and as the weak pound weighed on the purchasing power of its British customers.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

TUI AG - 0.72 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

GEA Group - RBC cuts to “sector perform” from “outperform”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

Time: 5:38 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)