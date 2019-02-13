German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 13

BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender is seeking to rebuild its Middle East business and has hired selectively to boost its debt and advisory divisions, Bloomberg reported.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Q4 results due.

LUFTHANSA

January traffic figures due.

SIEMENS AG

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems won 41 percent of the orders last year for turbines that can produce 100 megawatts or more, compared with 28 percent for General Electric Co and 25 percent for Siemens AG, according to McCoy Power Reports data.

THYSSENKRUPP

Shareholder Cevian said it welcomed the group’s decision to remove its matrix structure which has long been criticised by investors for adding costs and slowing down decision making with leadership layers based on products and regions.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW brand deliveries due.

AIRBUS

Airbus is nearing a decision to axe production of the world’s largest airliner and may give an update with full-year earnings on Thursday, industry sources and analysts said.

AURUBIS

Fiscal Q1 results due.

NORMA GROUP

2018 preliminary results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

STABILUS - 1 eur/shr dividend proposed

CECONOMY - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

METRO AG : JP Morgan cuts to “underweight” from “neutral”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.1 pct.

Time: 5:38 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled

