German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 14

BMW

BMW North America Chief Executive Officer Bernhard Kuhnt said he expected the company to keep growing in the region, while overall auto market would see slight growth in 2019.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank is planning to cut 1,950 jobs as part of the integration of its Postbank business, newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The German stock exchange operator reported a much worse-than-expected 35 percent fall in net profit in the fourth quarter and said it had become more cautious about this year’s outlook.

VOLKSWAGEN

Partners Volkswagen and Ford Motor are at odds over how much the German automaker will invest in the No. 2 U.S. automaker’s self-driving vehicle unit, with Ford seeking at least $500 million, people familiar with the negotiations said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Executives from Deutsche Telekom’s U.S. subsidiary T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp faced tough questions from lawmakers on Wednesday about how the companies’ planned merger would affect prices and jobs, especially in rural America.

AIRBUS

Airbus said its Q4 adjusted EBIT increased by 56 percent and proposed a dividend of 1.65 euros per share.

The German-French company also announced plans to scrap production of the A380 superjumbo, adding that the last A380 would be delivered in 2021.

Etihad Airways on Thursday said it had restructured a “large portion” of its orders from Airbus and Boeing in what appears to be a major cut in long-haul jet orders.

COMMERZBANK

Q4 results due. Net profit seen down 14 percent. Poll:

GERRESHEIMER

Fiscal 2018 results due. Core profit seen down 3 percent. Poll:

PUMA

Fiscal 2018 results due. Net profit seen at 16.5 million euros. Poll:

BILFINGER

Fiscal 2018 results due.

EX-DIVIDEND

STABILUS - 1 euro/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 5:55 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

*German Q4 flash GDP due at 0700 GMT. Seasonally adjusted GDP seen +0.1 pct q/q, +0.7 pct y/y. Unadjusted GDP seen +0.9 pct y/y.

*German January wholesale price index due at 0700 GMT.

*Thomson Reuters Ipsos consumer sentiment for February due at 1100 GMT.

